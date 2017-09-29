Former Thai PM Yingluck seeking asylum in UK: Report

SINGAPORE: Thailand's former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra is in London and seeking political asylum in the United Kingdom, CNN reported on Friday (Sep 29), citing a source from the politician's Pheu Thai Party.



Yingluck was found guilty by Thailand's top court on Wednesday of criminal negligence and sentenced in absentia to five years in prison for mismanaging a rice subsidy scheme that cost the country billions of dollars.



She fled abroad last month fearing that the military government, set up after a coup in 2014, would seek a harsh sentence.



Though her whereabouts has not been disclosed by either her aides or the government, Reuters reported last month that she had fled to Dubai where her brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has a home and lives in self-imposed exile to avoid a 2008 jail sentence for corruption. He was also ousted by a coup.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha said Yingluck was indeed in Dubai and that Thailand would pursue her through diplomatic channels and police cooperation using Interpol.