Former Thai PM Yingluck sentenced in absentia to 5 years' jail for negligence

BANGKOK: Thailand’s ousted prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was handed a five-year prison sentence on Wednesday (Sep 27) after the country’s highest court found her guilty of negligence in the management of a rice subsidy scheme.



Yingluck fled abroad last month fearing that the military government, set up after a coup in 2014, would seek a harsh sentence.

For more than a decade Thai politics have been dominated by a power struggle between Thailand's traditional elite, including the army and affluent Bangkok-based upper classes, and the Shinawatra family, which includes Yingluck's brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was also ousted by a coup.

Yingluck had faced up to 10 years in prison for negligence over the costly scheme that had helped get her elected in 2011.

Yingluck had pleaded innocent and had accused the military government of political persecution.



Nine judges voted unanimously to find Yingluck guilty in verdict reading that took four hours, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The court said Yingluck knew that members of her administration had falsified government-to-government rice deals but did nothing to stop it.

"The accused knew that the government-to-government rice contract was unlawful but did not prevent it ...," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

"Which is a manner of seeking unlawful gains. Therefore, the action of the accused is considered negligence of duty," it said.

A former commerce minister in her government was jailed for 42 years last month for falsifying government-to-government rice deals in connection with the subsidy scheme.

Norrawit Larlaeng, a lawyer for Yingluck, told reporters outside the court that an appeal was being discussed.

RURAL SUPPORT

The Shinawatras had commanded huge support by courting rural voters, helping them to win every general election since 2001, but their foes accused them of corruption and nepotism.

They won the loyalty of the rural and urban poor with groundbreaking welfare schemes in a sharply unequal country. But their rise angered Bangkok's army-allied elite, which repeatedly assailed their elected governments with coups or court rulings.

A supporter of Thai former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra holds a fan outside the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand on Sep 27, 2017. (Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit)

Yingluck's downfall revolved around a scheme that saw her government purchase rice from farmers at nearly twice the market price. It was wildly popular in the rural heartlands but slammed by critics as a costly and graft-riddled handout.

Losses amounted to US$8 billion, the military government has said.

Three members of Yingluck's Puea Thai Party declined to comment when contacted by Reuters after the court gave its verdict.

Dozens of supporters had gathered outside the court to hear the verdict on Wednesday.

That was far fewer than on Aug 25, when the court was originally scheduled to deliver its verdict, only to find out that Yingluck had fled the country.

WHERE IS YINGLUCK?

The 50-year-old is widely believed to have fled to Dubai where her billionaire brother Thaksin is living in self-imposed exile to avoid a 2008 jail sentence for corruption.

Neither Yingluck or Thaksin commented publicly immediately after the verdict. Nothing has been heard from Yingluck since she fled the country, and one of her lawyers, Sommai Koosap, told Reuters outside the court on Wednesday that she has not been in contact.

Thai authorities deny having any prior knowledge of Yingluck's plan to escape.

But many are unconvinced, given the military government's tight security net and round-the-clock surveillance of the former leader over the course of the trial.

Analysts say Yingluck likely cut a deal with the military leaders, who are bent on erasing her powerful clan from the political scene.

"By getting Yingluck out of Thailand, the military gets rid of a potential thorn in their side who could become a martyr if jailed, or a powerful politician again if she is not," said Paul Chambers, an expert on Thai politics.

On the eve of the verdict, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha declared that he knew where Yingluck had fled to, but would not reveal details until after the judgement was delivered.

Thai authorities investigating how Yingluck escaped said last week they have questioned three police officers who admitted to helping her.