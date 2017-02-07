Former UMNO minister joins opposition DAP

KUALA LUMPUR: A former minister with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), announced his decision on Tuesday (Feb 7) to join opposition party DAP - a party grappling with perceptions of having only ethnic Chinese interests at heart ahead of a looming general election.



"I believe DAP, together with (opposition coalition) Pakatan Harapan can stem the tide of Talibanisation, that has changed Malay identity beyond recognition," Zaid Ibrahim told media and guests at a news conference at his home in Selangor.

"I hope to be able to tell my grandchildren that I was part of the team helping Pakatan Harapan and (former prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman) Dr Mahathir regain the country from the clutches of the unscrupulous and the hypocritical."



The move is being viewed as a step to counter negative perceptions of DAP as members of the ruling coalition ramp up their campaign to discredit the opposition in what could be an election year.



When asked if he will be competing in the next General Election, Zaid said he was not sure but will answer the call if he was asked by the party.



UMNO has accused DAP, which has mainly Chinese membership, of wanting to remove the special rights of ethnic Malays in Malaysia and undermine the position of Islam.

Zaid Ibrahim was Minister in the Prime Minister's Department during Abdullah Badawi's administration, resigning from cabinet in 2008 to protest the now-repealed Internal Security Act.



Zaid was then sacked from UMNO, joining Anwar Ibrahim's opposition party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat in 2009 before quitting in 2010 and eventually founding another political party, KITA.