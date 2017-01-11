Former UN chief Ban unaware of details of US bribery charges against relatives - spokesman

SEOUL: Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is unaware of the circumstances surrounding bribery charges laid by U.S. prosecutors against two of his relatives, Ban's spokesman Lee Do-woon told reporters on Wednesday.

Ban's brother and nephew have been indicted on U.S. charges that they engaged in a scheme to bribe a Middle Eastern official in connection with the attempted US$800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.

