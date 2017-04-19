Founding member of Mahathir's party quits claiming cronyism, favouritism

KUALA LUMPUR: A founding member of a party set up by disgruntled former UMNO members, including former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamed, has quit claiming cronyism and favouritism.

Kamarulazman Habibul Rahman was a supreme council member for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as well as one of the founding members of the party. He was part of a group of "rebel UMNO branch chiefs, Gabungan Ketua Cawangan Malaysia, before facing disciplinary action for speaking out against party president and Prime Minister Najib Razak.

At a news conference on Wednesday (Apr 19), Kamarulazman announced his unhappiness with the new party he said he had helped set up.



"Those who work very hard in order to tarnish the image of those who actually work hard for the party are the ones who gain posts in the party because they are very close to the circle of the leadership," he said at a news conference.



Kamarulazman says his announcement to quit Bersatu has nothing to do with DPM welcoming ex-UMNO members back into the fold. pic.twitter.com/bgOFjvGub2 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) April 19, 2017

Last week, acting UMNO deputy president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the door was open for former UMNO members to return to the party.



However, Kamarulazman said his decision was made long before this.



"We have decided a long time ago that there are problems in the party," he said.

"We did not initiate our move based on what was said by the DPM. And at this moment of time, we are still not decided what we are going to do next. So basically joining a new party is not in our mind at the moment."



Kamarulazman claims he has received the support of 800 Bersatu members and there will be further announcements.



Earlier this month, 500 Bersatu members said they would be quitting the party, saying they were dissatisfied with the leadership of former DPM Muhyiddin Yassin and Mahathir's son, Mukhriz Mahathir.

Malaysia's general elections are due by 2018 but speculation is rife Mr Najib may be calling for polls in the coming months.