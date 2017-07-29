Four arrested in Sydney counter-terrorism raids

SYDNEY: Four people were arrested in a series of raids across Sydney on Saturday (Jul 29) which the prime minister said were carried out to foil plans for terrorist attacks in Australia.

Armed police stormed homes in at least four neighbourhoods, including in the inner city.

"The New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team has conducted multiple searches across Sydney today, resulting in the arrest of four men," police said in a statement.

"These searches and the broader investigation remain ongoing, and further information will be made available at the appropriate time."

The Seven Network reported 40 riot squad officers moved on one inner city home before an explosives team found a suspicious device, although police would not confirm this.

TV footage showed a man with a bandage on his head and draped in a blanket being led away by authorities.

National broadcaster ABC quoted a woman as saying her son and husband were arrested in the raids, but denied they had links to terrorism.

"I love Australia," she said as she was led away to a car.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urged people to "remain alert".

"These operations are designed to disrupt and prevent plans to undertake terrorist attacks in Australia," he said of the raids.

"I have been kept closely briefed on the progress of the operations by the heads of our relevant security agencies.

"However, as the operations are ongoing, it is inappropriate to provide further detail at this stage."

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, or their supporters, since 2014.

Authorities say they have thwarted a number of potential attacks since then, but there have been several "lone wolf" assaults, including a cafe siege in Sydney that left two hostages and the gunman dead.

About 100 people have left Australia for Syria to fight alongside organizations such as Islamic State, Australia's Immigration Minister said last month.

Australian newspaper publisher News Ltd reported up to 40 riot squad officers were seen swooping on a house in the inner city suburb of Surry Hills.