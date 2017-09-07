Four Malaysian Paralympic cyclists injured after hit-and-run accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian Paralympic cyclists and their coach were injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday morning (Sep 7).

This happened along the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway. They were training for the upcoming ASEAN Paralympic Games when a black Toyota Hilux rammed into them at around 10.45am.

Based on early investigations, the truck driver was changing lanes when he accidentally hit the riders near Batu Arang. Closed-circuit television cameras near the scene showed the driver speeding off after the accident.





All four cyclists were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital. According to a New Straits Times report, the four cyclists suffered broken limbs and one of them could have spinal injuries. The coach, Johari Nayan, escaped with abrasions.

Two of the cyclists, Nor Rizuan and Khairul Azwan, had represented Malaysia in last year’s Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro. The pair were also tipped to win the individual time trial gold medal in the ASEAN Paralympic Games that will be held in Kuala Lumpur from Sep 17 to 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This driver has just destroyed us in a split second. I really can't imagine this happening," Johari told the New Straits Times.