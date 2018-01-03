Four Singaporeans killed in Port Dickson accident

PORT DICKSON, Negeri Sembilan: Four Singaporeans were killed in an accident involving three cars, a lorry and a motorcycle at the Lukut-Sepang junction near Port Dickson at 2.30pm on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Port Dickson police chief, Supt Zainudin Ahmad told Channel NewsAsia that three female passengers in a Singapore-registered Honda Stream were killed on the spot. The male driver of the car died on the way to the hospital.



They were Rosli Samad, 54, Maimunah Sapari, 51, Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18, and Nor Amalina Rosli, 21.



Four other Malaysians were injured in the accident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the lorry driven a by man which came from Sepang hit the motorcycle before skidding onto the opposite lane and crashing into the Honda Stream, a Mercedes and a Perodua Myvi.

“The drivers of the other two cars, the motorcyclist and the lorry driver were also injured,” Mr Zainudin told Bernama.

He said the bodies and injured victims were sent to the Port Dickson Hospital.

Photos and videos of the accident circulated online showed the Honda Stream completely crushed, with the lorry on top of it.



The driver of the lorry, a 54-year-old man, later turned himself in at the traffic division of the Port Dickson police headquarters.

Police would be seeking a remand order on him at the Port Dickson Magistrate's Court on Thursday to facilitate investigations.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.



Additional reporting by Nigel Chin.