France ready to negotiate Rafale jets pricing with Malaysia 'when the time comes': Hollande

KUALA LUMPUR: French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday (Mar 28) that France will be ready to discuss the pricing of its Rafale jets with Malaysia "when the time comes", after the Malaysian government remained undecided on buying France’s fighter aircraft.

Hollande is in Malaysia for a two-day visit and the possible purchase of the jets was among the issues on top of the agenda.

"We're not ready yet to make a decision, but we take note of its (the jet's) success in other countries," said Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at a joint news conference with Hollande in Kuala Lumpur. He described the hour-long meeting with Hollande as productive.

Malaysia is a big procurer of French military equipment and Hollande, who is on his first visit to Malaysia, has been trying to sell the multi-role combat jet. He also noted that Malaysia is also the only non-NATO country that has the acquired the Airbus 400 transport aircraft.

The Rafale "is the best of its kind," said Hollande. "France is ready to provide necessary support, and we hope to discuss the price and specifications with Malaysia when the time comes."

The Rafale is seen as a frontrunner as Malaysia looks to buy up to 18 jets in a deal potentially worth more than US$2 billion, sources have said.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was quoted in the media as saying that the race for new fighter jets has narrowed to the Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon, built by BAE Systems.

Apart from defence, both leaders also spoke about counter-terrorism. Najib said Malaysia has given France a de-radicalisation module that is said to have a 95 per cent success rate in rehabilitating Islamic State militants and other extremist groups. Hollande said both countries could certainly share experiences in promoting moderation.

Najib also thanked Hollande for not passing a bill last year that would subject Malaysian palm oil export to additional tax. “More than 600,000 people’s livelihoods depends on it one way or another. Malaysia palm oil is sustainable, our standards are accepted by France and other EU countries," said Najib.

He said Malaysia adopts the best practices to ensure sustainable palm oil and towards this end, both countries signed an agreement to set up a platform for sustainable development in agriculture between research institution CIRAD and Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Hollande will also be visiting the Islamic museum in Kuala Lumpur. He will also meet the French community at the embassy, where he will confer the Commander of the Legion of Honour award - the highest honour to a non-French citizen - to Malaysian-born movie star Michelle Yeoh.

The award is given to people for their exemplary services rendered to France or to the causes supported by France.

In the evening, Hollande will have an audience with King Muhd V at the national palace followed by a royal banquette hosted in his honour.

Hollande’s visit to Malaysia is part of a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia. He was in Singapore earlier this week and is headed to Indonesia later on Tuesday.