'Free and fair election still possible' in Cambodia: Opposition party

PHNOM PENH: The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) remains optimistic about next year's general election, which it hopes will be free, fair and acceptable for all Cambodians despite its leader being locked up in jail for a treason charge, senior party member Son Chhay told reporters Tuesday (Sep 12).

"We as a party will continue to strengthen democracy and we look forward to contesting in a free and fair election," he said. "We want positive change through the electoral process."

Son Chhay's comment came a day after Prime Minister Hun Sen threatened to dissolve the CNRP if it continues to protect its president Kem Sokha. Following his midnight arrest on Sep 3, the opposition party leader was charged with treason for his alleged conspiracy with a foreign power to undermine national security.

His sudden prosecution has drawn criticisms from the international community against Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) for what critics say is a politically motivated move against their main rival ahead of the national polls.

According to Son Chhay, Kem Sokha's imprisonment is illegal and breaches the parliamentary immunity.

On Monday, the National Assembly voted to approve Sokha's treason case, allowing the legal proceedings to continue. The session was boycotted by the CNRP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is still time to make the situation normal again, which means the 2018 election can still be acceptable by the people of Cambodia," Son Chhay said in Tuesday's press conference at the party's headquarters.