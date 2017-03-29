French militant in Brussels terror attack transited in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The French mastermind of the 2014 Jewish Museum of Belgium shootings, transited in Malaysia prior to the attack in bid to cover his tracks in Syria before returning to Europe, according to Malaysian police.



The disclosure comes following the conclusion of a two-day visit to Malaysia by French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday where he and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak discussed a range of issues, including the need to work closely to fight militancy, extremism and global terrorism.



Mehdi Nemmouche, the sole suspect in the shootings in Brussels that killed four people, transited in Malaysia in March 2014, two months before the attack, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, principal assistant director of the Special Branch’s counter-terrorism division, told Channel NewsAsia.

The French-Algerian is believed to have spent time fighting with militant groups in Syria.



“On Mar 18, 2014, the suspect (Nemmouche) left Syria via Istanbul, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong before entering Brussels via Frankfurt,” Ayob Khan said. “He arrived in Malaysia on a flight. He was on transit here and did not meet with anyone. He came here to hide his tracks that he had been to Syria."

A former hostage Nicholas Henin held in Syria from 2013 to 2014, identified Nemmouche as one of his kidnappers.



Henin, a French journalist, told the press in 2014 that Nemmouche took pleasure in torturing Syrian prisoners and had boasted to him that he had once raped and killed a young mother before beheading her baby.



Nemmouche is currently awaiting trial for murder in connection with the Brussels attack.



Ayob Khan told Channel NewsAsia another "high-level" French militant had also passed through Malaysia separately in 2016.

The Muslim convert, with the initials JJW was arrested on Nov 3, 2016 and deported on Nov 23 that year. “JJW had previously been arrested in Yemen as it was believed he was involved with Al-Qaeda,” said Ayob Khan.

He added that JJW had come to get married to a Yemeni woman who holds a UNHCR card. "The reason they came here is because Malaysia is one of the countries that allow refugees from Yemen to come in,” he said.