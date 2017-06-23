Friend of former South Korea leader Park Geun-hye jailed for 3 years: Report

SEOUL: The friend of former South Korean leader Park Geun-hye who was at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country's business and political elite has been sentenced to three years in jail, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday (Jun 22).

Prosecutors had demanded a seven-year jail term for Choi Soon-sil on charges of obstruction of business and links to the former president in order to force a university to give her daughter favours.

The court decision was the first ruling against Choi, who faces separate charges that allege she accepted bribes for Park from business conglomerates. The court has yet to rule on those charges. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)



