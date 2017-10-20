From war zone to tourist hotspot: The changing fortunes of Taiwan's Kinmen island

KINMEN, Taiwan: Once a war zone, Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen is now a tourist hotspot, especially for visitors from the other side of the strait. Over the past 60 years, the hostility between the old foes has gradually transformed into harmony following close exchanges of trade and investment.



One of the most popular attractions is the northwest shore of Kinmen. Row upon row of iron spikes were placed there in the late 1940s by Taiwan's Kuomintang forces to repel invading soldiers from China's Communist Party. From the coast, visitors can actually see Xiamen’s skyscrapers across the water, which is only 20 minutes away by ferry. Now the rusted spikes and other remaining relics of war have become landmarks for the former battlefield.



“We feel this special attraction to Kinmen from the war period. We never experienced the war, so we would like to take a look,” said a Chinese visitor speaking about the tunnel and fort.



“I want to take a look and see how the war was like before and get a better understanding, “ said another mainland tourist.



The iron spikes were placed on the northwest coast of Kinmen island in the late 1940s to repel the invading soldiers from the China Communist Party. Now, the coast has turned into a popular tourist attraction. (Photo by Chao Fan-hao)

Another popular landmark is Zhaishan Tunnel, drawing more than half a million visitors a year. It is an artificial tunnel built in 1963 for transporting military supplies and concealing naval crafts during the cold war between Taiwan and China. It's about 100 metres long, six metres wide and three and a half meters high. It also has a pier that can dock up to 42 small boats.

“At that time, the Chinese army would start firing artillery shells as soon as our supply ships entered Kinmen’s port. There was absolutely no shelter. So to reduce our casualties, we decided to dig this tunnel,” said Kinmen National Park Section Chief Chen Lung-shen.



DOES CULTURAL PROXIMITY TRUMP THE EFFECTS OF POLITICS?



Cross-strait relations may have soured after President Tsai Ing-wen from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party took office last year, but Kinmen appears untouched by the current chill.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the number of mainland visitors to Taiwan has halved, Kinmen continues to draw a steady flow of about 300,000 Chinese tourists a year.



Built in 1966, Zhaishan tunnel is an underground tunnel that is used for transporting military supplies and has now become a must-see spot for tourists in Kinmen. Every year, the Kinmen County Government will also hold a music festival inside the tunnel. (Photo by Victoria Jen)

Kinmen's second in command, Deputy Magistrate Wu Cherng-dean, attributes the island’s continued close ties with the mainland to their geographic and cultural proximity, despite military tensions 60 years ago.

“The affections between people from Kinmen and the mainland are as thick as blood. Our ancestors all come from the same place. Our daily lives, economy, culture and language are almost the same. That’s key reason why we feel close to each other,” he said.



He said the links established in 2001 to allow direct shipping and trade between Kinmen and the mainland has been the key driver for the island’s economy. Since then, the number of people from both sides of the strait has exceeded a million a year. Without these links, Wu said it would be the end of Kinmen’s economy.



“Basically nobody in Kinmen supports Taiwan’s independence. What’s going to happen to Kinmen if Taiwan declares independence? As a result, it’s easier for Kinmen to do business with the mainland. Beijing is also more willing to provide more preferential treatments to Kinmen as opposed to Taiwan,” said Wu.



Kinmen is now seeking even closer commercial ties with China through an agreement to import water piped from Xiamen starting next year. It also plans to build a bridge and set up a free trade zone with the city.



“Kinmen is not big, so we must develop our economy along with Fujian province and the rest of China. We hope we can do that because we have no other choices,” added Wu.



This perception that there is no other choice is why the deputy magistrate has offered Kinmen to be the middle ground to settle the political differences across the strait and bring the two sides closer together.