Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Gambia's Jammeh asks for extension of deadline for him to leave power

Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has asked the West African bloc ECOWAS for an extension of a midday deadline for him to leave power until 4 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), government sources said on Friday.

  • Posted 20 Jan 2017 20:55
Gambia's President Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BANJUL: Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has asked the West African bloc ECOWAS for an extension of a midday deadline for him to leave power until 4 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), government sources said on Friday.

Guinea's President Alpha Conde and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday for last-ditch talks with Jammeh, witnesses said. It was not clear whether Jammeh intended to step down.

(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones)

- Reuters