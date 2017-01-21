Gambia's longtime leader Jammeh says he will step down
- Posted 21 Jan 2017 12:15
BANJUL: Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh said on Saturday he would step down from power, in a statement that he read on state television.
"I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation," he said, wearing a white robe and looking tired. West African forces on Thursday invaded Gambia to force Jammeh, who lost an election in December, to relinquish power.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
- Reuters