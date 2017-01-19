Channel NewsAsia

Gambia's vice president quits after two decades in role -sources

Gambia's Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy, who has been in the role since 1997, has quit, a government source and a family member told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Posted 19 Jan 2017 17:55
Gambia's Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy arrives for the international mediation on Gambia election conflict in Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Files

Saidy is the highest level official to abandon President Yahya Jammeh's camp in his stand-off with opposition leader Adama Barrow, who won an election in December.

Abubakar Senghore, Gambia's minister for higher education, has also quit, the sources said.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters