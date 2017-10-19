Gambling on a prosperous future: Taiwan’s Kinmen island to vote on whether it wants a casino

TAIWAN: Taiwan’s offshore island Kinmen will vote later this month to decide whether to have a casino there, which would pave the way for such establishments to be built for the first time in Taiwan.



For decades, Kinmen was a battleground for China's communists and Taiwan's Kuomintang soldiers. Now, it is thriving as a tourist attraction, especially for mainland visitors.



In 2001, links were established, enabling direct trade, postal and transportation connections between Taiwan's outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands, and the mainland. Since then, the number of people travelling from both sides of the strait has exceeded a million a year.



But the island is now feeling the pinch due to a drop in Chinese tourists, once a key driver of the economy. That is why Kinmen Council member Tsai Chun-sheng initiated the vote for a casino, hoping to boost the economy by drawing high-rollers from the mainland.



Kinmen Council member Tsai Chun-sheng has initiated the casino vote because he thinks Kinmen county should develop its own industry, which will boost the island’s economy. (Photo: Chao Fan-hao)

Earlier this year, Mr Tsai collected 5,602 valid signatures, surpassing the threshold of 5,178 required to hold a referendum on any issue at local government level.



“Kinmen should develop its own industry. I don’t want our people to leave their home to become labourers elsewhere. It’s not good to leave your family here and find work away from home,” said Tsai.



The council member hopes the business generated by the casino will provide jobs for local people and keep them on the island. Around 60,000 residents now live there, but some 80,000 others - about 60 per cent of the registered population - have left for better prospects.



The referendum on casinos in Kinmen will be the fourth of its kind in Taiwan. Two were held in Penghu in 2009 and 2016, but the majority voted against the idea. Matsu voted yes in 2012 in a casino referendum, but a bill to legalise casinos is still stuck in parliament.



'IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE FOR THE ISLAND'



There are many that oppose the idea, fearing a casino would do more harm than good to Kinmen’s future. The Kinmen Anti-gambling Front, for one, is campaigning against a casino.

“We think once we introduce the gambling industry into Kinmen, it would draw in a predatory economic system that could cause an irreversible damage for the island. Gambling industry should not be our only choice for local development,” said Hung Tu-chin, Kinmen Anti-gambling Front spokesman.



So far, the general sentiment on the ground seems to lean more towards voting against a casino. Most of the local residents that Channel NewsAsia spoke to opposed the idea.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m a Kinmen resident and I oppose gambling,” says an anti-gambling poster in Kinmen Anti-gambling Front’s headquarter. (Photo: Chao Fan-hao)

“I think gambling would create social problems. And it would further jack up property prices. Young people like us already can’t afford to buy houses, what’s going to happen to us if prices continue to go up?” said Chen Yu-chi, a 31-year-old breakfast shop owner.

“I’m against gambling because the flux of people from outside of Kinmen would make our environment more complicated and disorderly,” said another local resident.



Only a few like Lee Tsan-teng, a 74-year-old shop owner, said he would vote for a casino because he believed that it would bring more tourists and money into the island.



So far, the Kinmen County Government remains neutral on the issue. Deputy Magistrate Wu Cherng-dean said it is a decision that must be made by the people.



“We hope there will be high turnout for the vote. Otherwise, it would not be able to reflect what the majority really want, which would defeat the purpose of the referendum,” he said.



Even if the majority vote in favour of a casino, they may still not get one. The current law only allows islands to vote for casinos, not open them.



Furthermore, Taiwan’s parliament has yet to pass a bill to legalise casinos. Not only is there a general lack of interest among the legislature to pass casino regulations, President Tsai Ing-wen has expressed her party's opposition to having casinos in Taiwan.