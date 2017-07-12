Garuda flight passenger removed for 'bomb' joke: Report

JAKARTA: A passenger was removed from a Garuda Indonesia flight on Monday (Jul 10) for making a "bomb" joke, the Jakarta Post reported.

The incident occurred on a flight from Timika to Denpasar after a flight attendant heard him tell another passenger that his bag contained a "bomb".

The man was removed at Timika Airport in Papua before the plane took off at around 2.30pm local time.

He told police he made the comment as a joke after the other passenger asked him why the bag he was carrying looked heavy, the report said.



The flight attendant called ground staff who escorted the man off the plane before he was taken to a nearby police station.

The man apologized, according to Papua police, who said they did not find any explosives after conducting checks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident caused the flight to be delayed, according to the report.

“We hope flight passengers refrain from saying things that can disrupt flights,” Papua police spokesman AM Kamal was quoted to have said by Anatara.