Giant billboard in China crashes down on parked cars amid heavy winds

DONGGUAN, China: A viral video is making rounds in China's social media showing the moment a giant billboard crashes down on several parked cars on Thursday (Aug 31) amid heavy winds.



According to reports, the incident happened in Dongguan at around 3pm. Preliminary investigations said the screws anchoring down the billboard were reportedly rusty.

In the video, onlookers can be heard screaming as the billboard fell slowly into a parking lot in front of a local bank.

Many of the cars were seen to have broken windows after being flattened by the billboard. At least one car was completely crushed.

Nobody was reported injured in the accident.

