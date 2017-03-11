Giant gorilla model catches fire at Vietnam premiere of Kong: Skull Island

HO CHI MINH CITY: Film buffs with the hottest ticket in town were left running for safety after a giant model of King Kong went up in flames at the Vietnam premiere of the rebooted classic.

The fire began as a glamorous announcer welcomed government officials, diplomats and celebrities to the screening of 'Kong: Skull Island' at a mall in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday night (Mar 9).

But soon, film-goers scurried for cover as the fire tore through the 5m-high model of the famous gorilla next to a stage at an outdoor atrium of the mall. The fire was extinguished after five minutes. No one was injured and guests were still able to attend the screening at the movie theatre.

"Due to a mistake from one of the (fire) dancers, part of the stage caught fire and spread to all of the decorations," according to a statement by Vietsin Commercial Complex Development, the company in charge of the shopping mall where the premiere was held.





A giant model of King Kong went up in flames during the premiere of the Kong: Skull Island in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: AFP/STR)





Firefighters putting out the blaze. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the latest outing for Kong features an A-list cast led by Samuel L Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and John Goodman.

The US$185 million blockbuster is the first Hollywood movie to be shot in Vietnam and includes many landmark locations, including the limestone cliffs of Ha Long Bay.