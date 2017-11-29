Girls' Generation member Taeyeon in car accident in which several people were hurt

SINGAPORE: K-pop star Taeyeon was involved in a traffic accident in Seoul earlier this week, according to local reports on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The Girls' Generation member had been driving her Mercedes on Tuesday night when it hit the back of a taxi, which then crashed into an Audi, Yonhap reported.

The taxi's two passengers as well as the driver of the Audi were sent to hospital for minor injuries, it added.

Citing police, Yonhap said the 28-year-old singer was not driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also said to have escaped without injury and was resting at home.

"I apologised to the driver (of the taxi), while a few others involved did not want me to contact them. I'm telling you this as there was a misunderstanding," the artist, who recently sang on the soundtrack of hit period Korean drama Scarlet Heart, was quoted as saying.

"I'll drive more carefully. Sorry for causing worry."

