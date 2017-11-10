Globalisation an 'irreversible historical trend': Xi

DANANG, Vietnam: Chinese president Xi Jinping laid out his country's credentials as the new champion of world trade Friday (Nov 10), calling globalisation an "irreversible historical trend", in comments that offered a contrast to the "America First" doctrine espoused by United States President Donald Trump moments earlier.

Speaking at the APEC summit in Vietnam, Mr Xi conceded that the philosophy behind free trade needed to be repurposed to be "more open, more balanced, more equitable and more beneficial to all", but defended multinational trade deals, which he said helped poorer nations benefit from global commerce.

"We should support the multilateral trading regime and practise open regionalism to allow developing members to benefit more from international trade and investment," he said in a speech.

The Chinese leader's comments contrasted with remarks by Mr Trump, who had spoken on the same stage moments earlier.

Mr Trump gave a spirited airing of his "America First" doctrine, saying Washington would "no longer tolerate" unfair trade, closed markets and intellectual property theft, as he seeks to rewrite the rules of global commerce.

He also railed against free trade deals between multiple countries, saying instead Washington would prioritise bilateral pacts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Trump's withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), a massive trade deal between 12 Pacific nations that excluded China, has been a boon to Beijing.

Mr Xi has stepped into the void, portraying himself as the world's global free trade leader and pushing its own version of TPP instead.