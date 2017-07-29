Grandfather, father and 3 cousins charged with raping 12-year-old girl in Malaysia

LIMBANG, Sarawak: A 72-year-old grandfather was among five men charged on Friday (Jul 28) with the rape of a 12-year-old girl, Malaysian media reported.

The victim’s 40-year-old father, along with three of her cousins aged 16, 17 and 21, were also charged.

The five were charged with 22 counts of raping the girl at separate locations at a village in Limbang, a border town in northern Sarawak, between November 2016 and June this year, according to a report in the New Straits Times newspaper.

The grandfather is accused of raping the girl on six occasions, the father on four occasions, and the three cousins on three to five occasions, the report said.

All five men were charged for statutory rape, and face up to 30 years in jail and caning if convicted.

The suspects were unrepresented in court and no plea was recorded. Their case will be heard again on Sep 6.