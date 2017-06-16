Health crisis looms for evacuees as Marawi siege drags on

ILIGAN, Philippines: Conflict-stricken parts of northern Mindanao are facing a worsening health crisis with large numbers of evacuees suffering without enough water or proper hygiene, while the siege in Marawi city shows no sign of ending quickly.



About 20,000 people are still living in makeshift shelters in schools and community halls nearly four weeks after the battle between Islamic State-inspired militants and the Philippine military initially broke out.



Conditions in the overstrained centres have deteriorated with 59 people dying due to health-related causes since May 23. In contrast, only 20 civilian casualties due to clashes have been officially recorded, however that number is expected to sharply rise once the battleground can be properly accessed.



“Our concern is the 180,000 evacuees living outside the temporary shelters with no health personnel checking their current situation,” said Philippines Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial.



Those living in evacuation centres are just a fraction of the number of people forced to flee their homes. About 218,000 people are displaced, and authorities have admitted the difficulty of assessing the health status or needs of the majority.



There is little space or privacy for the evacuees. (Photo: Jack Board)

Forty of the recorded deaths have been caused by dehydration, Ubial said.



At a large evacuation centre in Baloi, just outside Marawi, the need for more drinking water is urgent.



“The people are suffering for days, especially for accessing water, since this evacuation centre has no existing facilities for water,” said Nesphia Ali, a government emergency relief worker.



“I can see this morning that most of the children have not taken a bath. They are asking for drinking water. They are not hydrated,” she said, adding that relief goods were fast running out to provide to the 164 families in the centre.



Conditions in the overstrained centres have deteriorated with the temporary residents sleeping and eating on tarpaulins on concrete, with no privacy and often little ventilation. (Photo: Jack Board)

This gym in Baloi is the temporary home to more than 500 people. (Photo: Jack Board)

Conditions are rapidly becoming squalid, with the temporary residents sleeping and eating on tarpaulins on concrete, with no privacy and often little ventilation. The heat inside during the afternoon can be stifling, aggravating respiratory conditions among the evacuees.



Janice Macala has serious concerns about the health of her five-month-old daughter Jamaica, who has developed a rash across most of her body, blamed on the extreme heat.



“When I sensed that my child had started getting sick, she’d been vomiting and having diarrhoea, I took him to the hospital,” she said.



Baby Jamaica has been suffering from heat rash and diarrhoea. (Photo: Jack Board)

Macala’s family escaped Marawi when the fighting began but they were unable to bring any personal belongings or supplies, a similar situation to many other evacuees who were shocked by the fast outbreak of violence.



“We want to go home because our children keep getting sick here,” the mother of four said, adding that home now meant her province of birth, and not the partially destroyed Marawi.



Nesphia Ali said the Department of Social Welfare and Development had made preliminary enquiries into finding land for a “tent city” to improve living conditions and ease the strain on the 68 centres currently open in the immediate region.



At the same time, the Department of Health has deployed more medical workers to affected locations and free hospitalisation has been provided to those people in need while they remain homeless.



The military had initially proclaimed a national Independence Day deadline for liberating Marawi, but after missing that target, have now put no end date on the protracted battle.



Fierce fighting has continued in the area, with Philippine troops unable to rid the city of militants. Those heavily armed fighters are still clinging onto about 10 per cent of territory in four barangays, according to the military, and appeared to have made extensive plans for a long-term battle, including stockpiling weapons and building a network of underground tunnels.



The fighting has claimed the lives of an estimated 200 militants, as well as 58 army and police personnel.

