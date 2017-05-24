Heavy downpour brings disruption to Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Heavy rainfall lashed Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 24) bringing severe disruption to many parts of the city.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a black rainstorm warning to indicate that rainfall exceeding 70mm an hour fell over, or is expected to fall over, the city on Wednesday. According to the South China Morning Post, rainfall exceeded 100mm in Kwai Tsing and Sham Shui Po.

The Observatory downgraded the warning to amber at 12.30pm, local time.

Social media users posted images showing the extent of the flooding in various parts of Hong Kong with commuters and pedestrians getting caught in the downpour. A China Eastern Airlines flight also skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport at about 10.30am.