Helicopters bound for Riau, Kalimantan to control forest fires: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry is set to dispatch helicopters to Riau and Kalimantan to help ongoing efforts to prevent and control forest fires, amid concern that the transboundary haze could return.

According to media reports, the request for assistance was made by the local administrations after hotspots were detected this week in some Riau regencies.



"The firefighters there experienced difficulties reaching the hot spots in the hilly area. That is when a helicopter is needed," the Jakarta Post quoted the head of Riau's Environment and Forestry Agency, Yulwiriati Moesa, on Friday (Jan 14).

"We will also increase monitoring of private companies in the forests. We have demanded they report their inventory of equipment and facilities to prevent and mitigate forest fires,” she added.

Forest fires in Indonesia have been an annual problem, resulting in haze that blankets and choke parts of the country and the region. The fires are caused by farmers and corporations using the slash-and-burn method, which is the easiest and cheapest, to clear land for plantation.

To reduce such fires, Indonesia also announced last December that companies are banned from turning peatlands into palm oil and other types of plantations, and must restore peatlands they have degraded.

Peat soils contain huge quantities of carbon in the form of organic matter, and when peatlands are drained or cleared by fire, the carbon is released into the atmosphere.

The measure, if properly enforced, could drastically reduce Indonesia's sizeable carbon footprint and prevent a repeat of the annual forest fires, said conservationists.

According to the Jakart Post, climatologists have warned that the recent decrease in rainfall, lower huminity and higher temperatures in West Kalimantan would increase the potential for forest fires in the province.