Hired killer tells how he gets away with murder, amid Duterte’s drug war

METRO MANILA: ‘Michael’ (not his real name), a hired killer in the employ of a drug syndicate, has been doing brisk business amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drug crime.



It’s perhaps ironic that the "war on drugs" has served their interests, allowing him and his bosses to get away with murder - allegedly with the complicity of police accomplices.

Michael had killed four people in the space of five months, and was recently ordered to kill seven more, he told the investigative programme Get Rea! in an exclusive interview that airs on Jan 3.



“The bosses want to get rid of the small-time drug dealers. If we don’t get rid of them, they will end up revealing information about our organisation,” said Michael.



But his hit list also includes people uninvolved in the drug trade. According to Michael, business and personal rivals are now easily targeted. “It’s all so simple. I’ll just throw a pack of meth or a gun. Then there is nothing to investigate, because the body has been tagged as a pusher,” he said.



Since coming to power in June 2016, President Duterte’s public incitements for civilians to take violent action against drug pushers has led to a rash of vigilante-style killings.



As of December 15, there had been 4,049 victims of such killings – of which 3,717 remained unexplained, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP). Only in about 500 cases have any suspects been arrested.



WATCH: A chat with ‘Michael’ the hitman

Michael first got into the killing business when he was in prison and a police officer struck a deal with him for an early release. In exchange, Michael was to work for the drug syndicate that the officer was protecting.



“Drug dealers and police officers are not enemies. They are partners and friends,” said Michael.



When contacted, PNP spokesman Senior Superintendent Diosnado Carlos said: “We will admit that we have identified protectors who have been working with drug syndicates in certain areas. We are going after these members of the PNP that do not have the right to wear our uniform.”



Michael remains unafraid of being caught. “No one will run after us. I have never been found out,” he said.



