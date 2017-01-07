HK activist Joshua Wong under police protection after failed assault in Taiwan: Reports

TAIPEI: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was under police protection in Taiwan after a failed assault attempt by a pro-China protester on Saturday (Jan 7), local media reported.

Wong arrived in Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport early on Saturday morning to attend a forum hosted by Taiwan's New Power Party, Taiwan News reported.



Around 200 pro-China protesters had gathered at the airport's arrivals hall, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). They reportedly chanted slogans about Wong as well as Hong Kong lawmakers Nathan Law and Edward Yiu (who were also attending the forum) and said they were not welcome in Taiwan. One of them reportedly broke through police lines and tried to punch Wong, who was rushed into a police vehicle, reported SCMP.



“I wasn’t expecting [pro-China protesters to show up], be it in Hong Kong or Taiwan,” said Wong during the forum on Saturday afternoon. He said that it was the first time he had encountered such protests in Taiwan, having visited the island last year, reported SCMP.



Protesters also demonstrated outside the venue of the forum, voicing their opposition to the collusion of "independence scum from Taiwan and Hong Kong", according to SCMP.



Wong and the other lawmakers would be under police protection throughout their stay, a police inspector said according to SCMP.