Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 6 months' jail for 2014 protests

HONG KONG: Student activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to six months’ jail for his role in the 2014 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Also sentenced on Thursday (Aug 17) for unlawful assembly were former Umbrella Movement leaders Alex Chow and Nathan Law who were jailed seven months and eight months respectively.

Wong, 20, was the face of Hong Kong's months-long Occupy protests which brought parts of the city to a standstill, as demonstrators called for fully free leadership elections.



Wong and Law received community sentences and Chow a three-week suspended sentence at magistrates' court last August. But the justice department appealed to overturn those terms and successfully sought jail sentences.



Remaining defiant after sentencing, Wong tweeted: "Imprisoning us will not extinguish Hongkongers' desire for universal suffrage."

"We want democracy in Hong Kong and we will not give up," he added. "See you soon."

Law, 24, was the youngest democratically elected lawmaker. However, he was expelled from office last month, after a court ruled that his oath of office, taken nearly a year ago, was invalid because he had added words and adopted a tone of voice that "disrespected" China as the sovereign power.