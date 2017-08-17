Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 6 months' jail for 2014 protests

HONG KONG: Student activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to six months’ jail over his role in the 2014 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Wong, 20, was on Thursday (Aug 17) sentenced alongside former Umbrella Movement leaders Alex Chow and Nathan Law who were jailed seven months and eight months respectively.

The Court of Appeal has sentenced me to 6 months of jail. @nathanlawkc 8months and @alexchow18 7months. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

Twenty-four-year-old Law, the youngest democratically elected lawmaker was expelled from office last month. This was after a court ruled that his oath of office, taken nearly a year ago, was invalid because he had added words and adopted a tone of voice that "disrespected" China as the sovereign power.

see you soon. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

Wong remained defiant after sentencing. "Imprisoning us will not extinguish Hongkongers' desire for universal suffrage," he wrote in a Tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imprisoning us will not extinguish Hongkonger's desire for universal suffrage. We are stronger, more determined, and we will win. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

Wong had originally been sentenced to 80 hours of community service for illegal assembly for his role in the 2014 Occupy protests, but prosecutors appealed and sought a jail term.