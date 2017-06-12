Hong Kong and south China brace for Typhoon Merbok

HONG KONG: Typhoon Merbok edged towards Hong Kong and China's south coast on Monday (Jun 12), bringing strong winds and rough seas, with the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) raising its third-highest typhoon warning signal.



Financial markets, schools, businesses and non-essential government services close when the signal, No 8, or above is hoisted. But business and financial markets were not seriously affected in Hong Kong as the signal was hoisted at 5.20pm, after hours for many businesses.



However, Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said earlier that Merbok was affecting its flights and advised passengers to check their flight's status before leaving for the airport.

According to its website, five of its Monday flights have been cancelled and four delayed. Flights on Tuesday were also affected, with four cancelled and at least 10 delayed.

The number 8 signal level indicates that winds with mean speeds of 63km/h or more are expected, with wind gusts that may exceed 180km/h.

The weather observatory said the typhoon was expected to make landfall within 50 kilometres of Hong Kong later in the night, though early indications suggest the typhoon would not be a major one with wind speeds of 63km/h forecast.

HKO however warned against going near the shoreline and doing water sports for fear of rough seas and swells. It also encouraged people to take precautionary measures such as not standing near windows and other exposed areas of the home, as well as clearing storm water drains.

China's national observatory issued a blue alert for Merbok earlier on Monday, the state Xinhua news agency reported, the least serious level on its four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system.

There will be no trading in Hong Kong's financial markets on Tuesday morning if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9am. Trading will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon.