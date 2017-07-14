Hong Kong court expels four opposition lawmakers

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's high court on Friday removed four opposition lawmakers from the city's legislative assembly after it invalidated their oaths of office.

The former British colony, which became a Chinese territory 20 years ago under a "one country, two systems" arrangement, is guaranteed a wide range of freedoms not enjoyed in China, including a direct vote for half of the 70-seat legislature.

But activists say the city government's efforts in disqualifying democratically elected lawmakers is a direct assault to those freedoms.

