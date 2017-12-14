Hong Kong Disneyland raises ticket prices by up to 9%

HONG KONG: From Friday (Dec 15), it will cost a little more to visit the happiest place on Earth. Just two weeks after reports of the suspension of its signature nightly fireworks display, Hong Kong Disneyland has hiked ticket prices by between 4 and 9 per cent.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) said in a report on Thursday that the park's daily entrance fee will be increased to HK$619 (US$79) for adults and HK$458 for children.

A grace period of two months will be extended to Hong Kong residents, who can continue purchasing tickets at the current price of HK$589 for adults and HK$419 for children until Feb 15.

The theme park will also retain is 30 per cent discount on tickets for disabled Hong Kong residents and its HK$100 fee for senior citizens.

Mainland Chinese tourists ride on a uniquely designed subway train servicing Hong Kong's Disneyland on Apr 18, 2013. (Photo: AFP/Aaron Tam)

The SCMP report added that the price hike come as the theme park struggles to keep its business afloat after sustaining a deficit for the second straight year, registering a loss of HK$171 million in 2016 and HK$148 million in 2015. The decline in profit was partly attributed to fewer mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, Disney's rival Ocean Park also announced a 9 per cent fee increase following a drop in visitors and poor financial performance.