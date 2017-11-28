Hong Kong Disneyland to suspend nightly fireworks show next year

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will be suspending its signature nightly fireworks display from Jan 2 next year as it carries out a HK$10.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) multi-year expansion project.

It is not clear if the 12-minutes fireworks show will be reinstated when Hong Kong Disneyland’s makeover is completed.

“The nightly fireworks extravaganza will stage its finale on Jan 1, 2018,” Hong Kong Disneyland said in a press release.

“Sleeping Beauty Castle will then start its magical transformation in early January as part of the park’s multi-year expansion plan. The castle will return after a glamorous makeover with a completely new daytime show and nighttime spectacular featuring brand-new entertainment experiences that reach new heights,” it added.

Hong Kong Disneyland officially kicked off the multi-year transformation of the park in October, which will be completed in phases between next year and 2023.

Under the expansion plan, new themed areas, attractions and entertainment will launch almost every year during the six-year project. The first to open next year will be a Moana-themed entertainment venue in Adventureland.

