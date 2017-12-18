Hong Kong doctor jailed after patient dies from unproven 'beauty treatment'

HONG KONG: A doctor who owns a Hong Kong beauty chain that administered a deadly experimental cancer therapy was on Monday (Dec 18) jailed for 12 years for manslaughter.

A 46-year-old patient, Chan Yuen-lam, died from septic shock after she received a blood infusion at the clinic in 2012, local media reported. The experimental cancer therapy was sold to her as a beauty treatment.



The unproven therapy, using cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells, extracts blood from a patient, processes it, then reintroduces it back into the patient with an enhancement of white blood cells.

Sold at HK$59,500 (US$7,615) per injection, the treatment is said to be able to kill mutated cells before they become cancerous. It was also touted by beauty chain DR Group as a treatment to boost the immune system and appearance.

However, experts said that the treatment was, at best, an experimental one for cancer patients and did not have any aesthetic applications so far.



Chan, along with three other women who underwent the therapy at DR Beauty, quickly came down with fever, dizziness and diarrhoea. A week after the blood transfusion, Chan died of multi-organ failure on Oct 10, 2012.



Another woman, Wong Ching-bor, then 60, had to have both legs and four fingers amputated to save her life. A third victim, Wong Fung-kwan, then 62, had to learn to walk again. The sister of the beauty salon owner, a lung cancer patient, also suffered from fever and diarrhoea after an injection.



In blood samples taken from Chan, health officials found mycobacterium abscessus, a superbug that is notoriously difficult to kill. In fact, the “catastrophic” level of bacteria in Chan’s blood before she died was akin to that of “terminally ill Aids patients”, said microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung from the University of Hong Kong during the trial.



The owner of the beauty chain, Dr Stephen Chow Heung-wing, 63, was sentenced to 12 years' jail. His technician, Chan Kwung-chung, 32, was given a 10-year jail sentence. The third defendant, Dr Mak Wan-ling, is seeking retrial on Jan 19 next year.



The beauty blunder shed light on the booming and unchecked aesthetics industry in Hong Kong that offers treatments that range from stem cell injections to body-contouring surgery.

