Hong Kong escalator investigation reveals key driving components 'all broken': Report

HONG KONG: Initial investigations into the escalator malfunction in a Hong Kong shopping mall found that key components were broken and a safety device had malfunctioned.

Government engineers found all three drive chains of the escalator at Langham Place were broken, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday (Mar 29). A mechanical fault in the system caused the escalator to reverse suddenly, throwing shoppers off balance and injuring at least 18.

Eric Pang Yiu-hung, the assistant director of Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, said that not only were the drive chains broken, but an associated safety device had malfunctioned too.

“We found that the driving belt was broken … but the protective device which is supposed to sense [the breakage] and trigger the [braking] system had also malfunctioned, failing to stop the escalator,” SCMP reported Pang as saying in a morning radio interview. “It was a double mishap and that’s very rare."

Pang added that a full investigation would be completed in about two to three months, and that checks on escalators taller than 15 metres across the city should be completed in the coming days, according to SCMP.

Two technicians who had handled mechanical parts of the affected escalator have been arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice and have been released on bail, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.



Management of the popular mall issued a statement on Monday seeking to assure shoppers of safety in the wake of the escalator malfunction that injured at least 18 people.



The escalator in question had passed its latest biannual inspection on Jan 27, as well as a bi-weekly routine inspection on Mar 23 prior to the incident, mall management added.

