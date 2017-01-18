Channel NewsAsia

Hong Kong has 'no room' for independence from China - HK leader

Hong Kong's chief executive said on Wednesday in his annual policy blueprint that the city couldn't become independent or separate from China.

A supporter steps on a banner with a portrait of Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during a rally against the government decision to commence separate legal proceedings against four legislators over oaths taken at a Legislative Council, in Hong Kong, China December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying attends a news conference after China's parliament passed an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law that says lawmakers must swear allegiance to the city as part of China, in Hong Kong November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Addressing recent growing calls from activists for Hong Kong to become independent from China, Leung Chun-ying told the city's legislature that "there is no room for independence or any kind of separation" from China.

Leung was delivering his final policy address before he steps down after a five-year tenure leading the financial hub.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" arrangement granting the city a high degree of autonomy.

(Reporting by Venus Wu, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Simo Cameron-Moore)

- Reuters