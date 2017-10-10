Hong Kong International Airport introduces self-service departure for passengers

HONG KONG: Visitors departing Hong Kong International Airport can opt for self-service departure from Tuesday (Oct 10).



The airport has installed a new biometric system, called Smart Departure, which uses facial recognition to verify a traveller’s identity.



It works by taking a photo of passengers when they arrive in Hong Kong and that is compared with the photo on their passports.



When they leave Hong Kong, passengers again have their photo taken by the system which will match that against the photos taken on arrival.



Smart Departure will "provide greater travel convenience" and enhance the "effectiveness of immigration control", said Hong Kong’s Immigration Department in a news release on Monday.



It added that eligible travellers will be issued landing slips upon arrival that bear the Smart Departure logo. These travellers can then perform the self-service departure clearance through designated Smart Departure e-channels.



Landing slip bearing the Smart Departure logo. (Image: Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region)

To be eligible, visitors have to be aged 11 or above and hold valid electronic travel documents compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's requirements and issued by countries approved by the immigration department.



Hong Kong International Airport is the first in the city to implement Smart Departure. The system will be rolled out in phases to other border control areas, said the immigration department.

