Hong Kong leader says to cut taxes, ease housing crunch in maiden policy address

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will cut company profits tax to 8.25 percent for the first US$2 million of earnings, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in her maiden policy address on Wednesday (Oct 11) in which she laid out some of her priorities for the next five years.

The Hong Kong leader also said she would address the city's astronomical housing prices by seeking to increase land supply and launch a new housing scheme to help families buy flats.

Hong Kong property prices, already amongst the world's highest, have continued to rise over the past year despite the government implementing a raft of cooling measures.

Since taking office on Jul 1, Hong Kong's first female leader has sought to heal social divisions amid growing tensions with China, and to forge a softer and more socially engaged leadership style than her predecessor, the staunchly pro-Beijing Leung Chun-ying.

(Reporting by James Pomfret, Venus Wu, Donny Kwok, Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)