Hong Kong police hunt for knife-wielding man in court complex

HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong were on the hunt for a mainland Chinese man at a court complex after he flashed a knife in the building on Tuesday (Oct 17) morning.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), more than 50 police officers with shields were sweeping every floor of the High Court in Admiralty.

The man was sitting in the public gallery during a contempt of court case when he suddenly brought out a knife and yelled "lawless" in Mandarin.

The judge, Wilson Chan, did not answer the man and left the courtroom immediately. The man also subsequently fled, reported SCMP.

Dozens of patrol officers and Emergency Unit officials were deployed to the building in search of the man, but a police source said it was not sure if the man was still in the court.

"We are looking for the him in the court and the nearby area," he said. “All officers are equipped with (protective) gear as the man is dangerous.”

Advertisement