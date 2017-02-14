Hong Kong police officers guilty of assault on Umbrella Movement protester

HONG KONG: Seven police officers were on Tuesday (Feb 14) found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Civic Party activist Ken Tsang during a pro-democracy protest in 2014.

They were, however, convicted on a lesser charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with one officer also convicted of common assault.





Tsang supporters waiting for the verdict. (Photo: Wei Du)

Supporters of the 40-year-old Tsang, who claimed he was "dumped to the ground", "kicked and punched" by the men after being subdued by police at the rally, gathered outside the courthouse as the verdict was read. But they were outnumbered by law enforcement officers.



Police have been criticised for their heavy-handed treatment of protesters during the 2014 rallies, also known as the Umbrella Movement, which brought parts of the city to a standstill for more than two months. The demonstrators had been asking for fully free elections for their future leaders.





Police officers monitoring the situation outside the Hong Kong courthouse. (Photo: Wei Du)

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested then, with Tsang himself sentenced to five weeks in prison for assaulting and resisting officers.



The seven police officers were suspended from duty after their arrests, but denied the assault charge with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.