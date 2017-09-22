Hong Kong pop star Aaron Kwok confirms birth of child

HONG KONG: Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok on Friday (Sep 22) confirmed the birth of his child.

"Happy, amazed, grateful! We three!" the singer and actor wrote in Chinese in a post on Weibo. It was accompanied by a photo of a baby's hand holding someone's fingers.



The baby is widely rumoured to be a girl, although Kwok did not reveal this in his post.

The 51-year-old pop star married his model girlfriend Moka Fang, 29, in April this year. Soon after, rumours started circulating about whether the couple was expecting, with netizens pointing to what appeared to be a baby bump on Fang in some photos.



The couple are said to have quietly welcomed the birth of their child earlier this month.

