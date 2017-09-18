Hong Kong's MTR eyes deal to redevelop London's Euston station: Reports

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's rail operator MTR is in talks to develop commercial and residential property above and around London's Euston station, according to media reports on Monday (Sep 18).

According to China news daily Ta Kung Pao, MTR will be working with British developer Canary Wharf Group to bid for the redevelopment of one of London's busiest railway hubs later this year.

It added that the project site would cover 22 hectares, encompassing new buildings at both the current Euston station and the future high-speed rail station.



The South China Morning Post reported that alongside the Euston project, MTR is also looking to export its trademark trains-and-property business model to Stockholm, Sweden.

“Some companies in London, Sweden and Australia are interested in our property and rail business model and approached us already,” MTR Corporation chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang reportedly said during a visit to the company's rail services in London last week.

“When evaluating these projects, we stick with our principles. We need to have good partners for a long-term partnership, and a reasonable return from investments.”



Separately, it was reported in June that MTR, partnering with China's Guangshen Railway Company, have made the shortlist to run London's High Speed 2 (HS2) railway between London and the north of England.

With construction costs estimated at US$76.1 billion, HS2 is one of Britain’s biggest infrastructure projects and it is scheduled to open in 2026.



Separately, the MTR was awarded by the Australian government a new seven-year franchise to operate and maintain the Melbourne train system, The Standard reported on Sep 12.



In recent years, MTR has been winning highly competitive tenders for operating rights of overseas railways.

In August, MTR and its bigger partner, FirstGroup, took over the running of UK's South Western Railway.



The 998km network runs from London Waterloo to towns and cities in the country’s south, and yields US$1.63 billion revenue annually.

"Not many Hong Kong companies can become internationally renowned. Hong Kong people should be proud of the MTR's achievement," MTR's Ma reportedly said.