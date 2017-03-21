Hong Kong suspends Brazilian meat imports following tainted food scandal

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong's Centre for Food Safety (CFS) on Tuesday (Mar 21) announced it has temporarily suspended the import of frozen and chilled meat, as well as poultry meat from Brazil.

The precautionary measure came after a police probe revealed that major meat producers in Brazil were bribing health inspectors to certify tainted food as being fit for consumption. At least 30 people have been arrested.

"Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted the Brazilian authorities concerned and the investigation ... is ongoing," the Hong Kong government website quoted a CFS spokesman as saying.

"The centre has therefore decided, as a precautionary measure, to temporarily suspend the import of frozen and chilled meat and poultry meat from Brazil," the spokesman added.

Hong Kong will continue to liaise with Brazil to obtain information on the case "for further assessment", the statement said, adding that surveillance on the affected products from Brazil "will be enhanced to safeguard food safety and public health".

According to the statement, the unit within Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has consistently conducted tests on food samples at import, wholesale and retail levels to ensure their compliance with the city's legal requirements.

"In the past three years, the CFS has taken 17,060 samples of meat and poultry meat for testing," it said. "Among them were 36 unsatisfactory samples, all of which were not related to the quality of Brazilian frozen and chilled meat or poultry meat."

Brazil is the world's biggest beef and poultry exporting nation. It exports meat products to more than 150 countries, and its main markets include Singapore, China and Japan.

China has imposed a similar ban and called on Brazil to take stricter safety measures in its food shipments.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said that the city does not import meat from the affected meat processing plants in Brazil as they have not been approved to export to Singapore.