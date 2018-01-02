Hong Kong teen murder victim bound so tightly plastic embedded in her skin: Report

HONG KONG: A 15-year-old girl who was killed after refusing to put on a costume for a photo shoot in Hong Kong had straps wound so tightly around her neck that the plastic embedded into her skin, a forensic pathologist told a Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday (Jan 2).

During the murder trial, Dr Foo Ka-chung said that the plastic was one of the causes that had led to the death of the teenager from mechanical asphyxia, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The newspaper previously reported that the girl had met the suspect, Lau Cheung-fai, at the Langham Place shopping centre in Mongkok in December 2014, before going to his flat nearby.

There, Lau told her to wear a costume for a photo shoot, but she refused. Lau then struck her head with a glass ketchup bottle and tied her up.

Dr Foo told the court the victim was found in a fetal position, with tape covering her nose and mouth and plastic straps tied so tightly around her neck they were "embedded into her skin", according to SCMP.

He also said that abrasion marks, bruises and lacerations - some of which were believed to be defensive injuries - were found on her body during the autopsy. There were also signs of sexual trauma.

The autopsy suggested she died within minutes after the final tightening of the plastic straps.