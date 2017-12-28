Hong Kong teen murdered after refusing to wear costume for photo shoot: Report

HONG KONG: A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and then killed after she refused to put on a costume for a photo shoot, the Hong Kong High Court heard on Wednesday (Dec 27).

According to local reports, the girl had agreed to model for the suspect, Lau Cheung-fai, and met him at the Langham Place shopping centre in Mongkok on Dec 8, 2014. They then went to Lau's flat nearby.

When the girl, who was described as prone to wearing coloured contact lenses and dying her hair, refused to wear a costume for the shoot, Lau allegedly struck her head repeatedly with a glass ketchup bottle, the South China Morning Post reported.

He then tied her neck and ankles up with nylon cables, and wrapped adhesive tape round her head and wrists. He also forced the girl to drink Chinese wine, removed her underwear and "indecently assaulted her", the report cited prosecutor Martyn Richmond as saying.

By then, "she was suffocating ... she was dying", Richmond added.

Lau reportedly forced the girl's body into a suitcase and wheeled the luggage to Harbour Hotel.

SCMP said the trial resumed on Thursday.