Hong Kong to set up civil service academy similar to Singapore's: Carrie Lam

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong intends to take a leaf out of Singapore’s public sector playbook by setting up a civil service academy similar to the one here, its Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Thursday (Aug 3).



Mrs Lam, who is in Singapore for a two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said she is pushing for more training for Hong Kong's civil servants with the proposed institution.



The training should cover areas like leadership, public participation and the application of technology, Mrs Lam said to media during her visit to Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

"Of the 170,000 (people in the) civil service, given the many demands that they are now facing, as the management, we have a duty to provide them with more training, both in terms of skills and also in terms of exposure and experience," Mrs Lam said.



"The experience that I have had with the Singapore Civil Service College is a very enlightening one," she added, after meeting officials from the academy on Thursday morning.

Mrs Lam added that there is room for Hong Kong to improve, in terms of tapping on technology to stay competitive as well as the delivery of services to the public.

She also visited the Urban Redevelopment Authority on her second day in Singapore.

On Monday, Mrs Lam opened an exhibition at the Arts House featuring photos documenting 1950s Hong Kong, and visited the Asian Civilisations Museum and National Gallery Singapore.

This is her first official trip since she was sworn in on Jul 1 and also the first time in nine years that a Hong Kong chief executive has been to Singapore.

Mrs Lam will also meet top Singapore officials, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, before leaving for Bangkok, Thailand.



