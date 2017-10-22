Man arrested in Hong Kong for pushing woman onto train track: Report

HONG KONG: A man was arrested in Hong Kong on Saturday (Oct 21) for pushing a cleaner onto a rail track in the town of Yuen Long.



The incident was captured on CCTV. It shows a woman standing on the edge of a platform waving to a colleague. A man in a blue shirt and beige cap walks behind her and shoves her onto the tracks before calmly walking away.

The woman, 59, is seen lying face down on the tracks and later struggles to get up.





Fortunately, no trains were approaching the station at the time, reported the South China Morning Post. She was rescued and taken to hospital.

“The woman suffered injuries to her jaw and was sent to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment,” said a police spokesperson quoted by the Post.

The police added that the man, 56, was arrested near the railway station on suspicion of assault. Investigations into his motives are ongoing.