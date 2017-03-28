How President Jokowi uses social media to click with people

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo peers into the camera, holding it with a slightly shaky grip.

“Currently, I’m having lunch with the Honorable King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud,” he says with a smile.

President Jokowi then pans the camera slowly to the left to show the most senior member of Saudi Arabia's royalty eating out of a bowl with a golden spoon.

“The King has just started eating,” President Widodo continues, before explaining that it is the Saudi mornach's first state visit to the country.

He then proceeds to invite King Salman to say a few words on camera - an invitation the Saudi king takes gamely with the help of his translator.



The video - one of 244 videos uploaded on the president's YouTube channel - has chalked up 2 nearly million views and is his most-watched video to date.



While most of the videos on President Widodo's YouTube channel depict his day-to-day activities in office, he also puts up clips which give Indonesians a glimpse into his personal life.

There are videos showing him sampling local street food with officials, beating his son at archery and telling viewers about his pet goats. The videos are hashtagged #JKWVLOG (Jokowi video-log), making them easy to find.

GROWING YOUTH POPULATION

Experts told Channel NewsAsia President Widodo's full embrace of social media is to reach out to Indonesia's youth.



“As we know, (the) Indonesian demographic is considered very young, so he’s looking at the 2019 (election) where a lot of youths become eligible to vote. So he is trying to engage middle-schoolers, who are eligible to vote intwo2 years’ time,” said Tobias Basuki, a researcher with the Department of Politics and International Relations at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta.

Indonesia has a large and rapidly growing youth population. According to the United Nations Population Fund, there are over 65 million people in Indonesia today aged between 10 and 24, making up almost 30 per cent of the population.

As President Jokowi inches closer to the end of his first five-year term, engaging the youth is key if he intends to stand for a re-election in 2019.

“Jokowi's political own party isn’t really fully under his control but having the public behind him - especially the youth who are very active and passionate would definitely add (to) his political capital,” Basuki added.

Prior to his election in 2014, social media played a significant role in President Widodo's campaign efforts as well.

His digital strategy team coined the term "Efek Jokowi" or "The Jokowi Effect" to denote the boost that Indonesian politics and the economy enjoyed as a result of his popularity.

“We knew that first-time voters ... have the tendency to be very highly influenced by their friends, especially on political affiliations or likes and dislikes. So that was very much determined by their social network and ... social media,” said Farina Situmorang, the former head of digital strategy for the president’s campaign team during the 2014 election.

Ms Farina is the managing partner at Catalyst Strategy and the president was one of the firm’s first clients.



“We created his Facebook page and at the time it was the fastest growing political Facebook page,” she told Channel NewsAsia. For two-and-half months that the team campaigned, his popularity saw exponential growth, she added.



“In the campaign we tested two different types content ... one relating to the presidential candidate with his family, so it was more – personal, intimate details of his life. The other type of content was President Jokowi's policies being visualised in infographics,"

BREAKING BOUNDARIES AND TAKING RISKS



President Jokowi has over seven million followers on Twitter, 6.9 million likes on Facebook, more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 3 million Instagram followers - thrice the number of Instagram followers compared to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He has also held bicycle giveaways on his Facebook page and his most recent engagement effort is a question-answer segment called #JokowiMenjawab or #JokowiAnswers.

Analysts said the initiatives are not without risks. “I think there is potential for backlash, of course, in direct engagement," said Basuki.

“If he says something wrong or something that rubs certain groups the wrong way, this would be used by his political opponents, I think that would be the biggest political danger."



But presently, President Joko Widodo is not slowing down on his interactions.



He recently uploaded the first set of answers to the #JokowiMenjawab initiative - a nearly eight-minute long video that saw him fielding questions about his favourite songs from top local rock band Slank and US metal group Metallica.



And with content like this going viral, it is no wonder president is keen to take full advantage of social media platforms to cement his popularity.