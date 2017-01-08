How will Trump deal with a trigger-happy North Korea?

PYONGYANG: It has been five years since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un came to power. Under his rule, there appear to be signs of rising prosperity on the streets of Pyongyang based on the rare glimpses granted to outsiders, but little else is known about the hermit kingdom.

There seems to be signs of rising prosperity in #Pyongyang #DPRK pic.twitter.com/51sNWtNhGF — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) January 8, 2017

Dr Cheng Xiaohe, a North Korean expert from the Renmin University of China told Channel NewsAsia: "The past five years would have been very dangerous, fragile and volatile years for this young leader and he’s survived. And I believe he has consolidated his power base and he will continue to rule his country in the foreseeable future."

The isolated country has also conducted an unprecedented level of nuclear and missile tests over the last year. And it may have acquired the capability to deliver a nuclear weapon on a missile, though the US government has expressed doubts on that, along with President-elect Donald Trump who dismissed the idea that North Korean missiles could reach US territory by stating "It won't happen!" on Twitter.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Observers have noted that North Korea has been uncharacteristically restrained in the last few months as South Korea sank into a political crisis that saw the impeachment in parliament of President Park Geun-hye. The isolated country has not conducted ballistic missile or nuclear tests since September, even as the United Nations tightened sanctions that aimed at choking off its nuclear ambitions.

Zhao Tong, an associate in Carnegie's Nuclear Policy Program based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy said: "North Korea is hoping that maybe there’ll be a more liberal president elected after President Park, and that new president might want to engage with Norea Korea and negotiate about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, and therefore it serves further incentives for North Korea to wait and see."



It is less clear though, if the incoming Trump administration would be a boon or a bane for Mr Kim.

Trump had sent mixed signals regarding North Korea on the campaign trail. On the one hand, he had alarmed many by threatening to withdraw US troops from allies Japan and South Korea if they did not pay more. On the other, he had said that he is willing to negotiate directly with North Korea's Kim to convince him to end his nuclear ambitions.

He also laid blame on China for not doing more to reel in North Korea - an accusation that Beijing rejected.

Said Dr Cheng: “We don’t know what’s going to be happen on the China and United States’ relationship after Mr Trump assumes power, and also, we don’t know who’s going to win the presidential elections in South Korea. And also, we don't know what the DPRK’s leaders are thinking right now, so all the things combine to create huge uncertainties for the situation on the Korean Peninsula.”

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

This huge uncertainty has some observers in China, a staunch ally of North Korea, worried.

Said Zhao: “Trump is also very well-known for making quick decisions, and there is a danger there because if Trump sees that North Korea is about to launch a long-range or intercontinental range ballistic missile test, he might very well go ahead and order a pre-emptive strike to take out the missile on the launch pad, and that could prove to be very provocative and may even lead to a regional conflict.”



Experts have said North Korea may conduct new nuclear and missile tests early 2017, when Mr Trump officially assumes power, just as what it did when President Barack Obama took office. And if that happens, it may just be what it would take to clear up the confusion over Mr Trump's policy on North Korea.